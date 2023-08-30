Second Maselspoort resort attacker fined R20,000 for attempted murder

“Klaasen, together with Stephanus van der Westhuizen, 47, and Johan Nel, 47, were seen on video footage trying to prevent black teenage boys from entering the pool area at the resort. They told the boys that the pool was reserved for white people only,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said.
Klaasen was charged with attempted murder after he was seen on the video trying to drown one of the boys.
Van der Westhuizen pleaded guilty to a charge of assault in May, and he was sentenced to a fine of R4,000 or 12 months imprisonment. He also apologised to the two boys and their father, who accepted his apology. He also apologised to the South African public.
The case against Nel was postponed until December 6 for trial.
A second man accused of involvement in a racial incident that took place at the Maselspoort resort on Christmas Day last year was on Tuesday sentenced to a fine of R20,000 or two years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of attempted murder.
The Bloemfontein magistrate’s court also sentenced Jakobus Klaasen to five years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, on condition he is not found guilty of assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm or attempted murder during that period.
Magistrate Rasheed Matthews sentenced Klaasen to a further 36 months of correctional supervision after he convicted him of assault.
