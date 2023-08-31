The task team comprises the provincial government, City of Cape Town and the South African National Taxi Council. Members of the national transport department also attended.
Commuter safety agreement signed as taxi task team seeks common ground on impoundments in Cape Town
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
A three-day minibus taxi task team imbizo produced a signed agreement on commuter safety while talks continue to find common ground on points of disagreement between the industry and law enforcement authorities in the Western Cape.
The discussions follow a taxi strike earlier this month which was accompanied by violence in response to grievances related to the impoundment of vehicles for various transgressions.
At least six people died during the strike, several were injured, Golden Arrow busses were torched and police said more than 450 vehicles were damaged. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said the strike cost the provincial economy an estimated R5bn and at least R18m in damages in the City of Cape Town, reported Business Day.
The task team comprises the provincial government, City of Cape Town and the South African National Taxi Council. Members of the national transport department also attended.
“The three-day imbizo culminated in a signed agreement that safeguards commuter safety and outlines a clear process for continued co-operation,” the parties said in a joint statement on Thursday.
“Through extensive consultation and earnest deliberation we found common ground on what are fair and rational consequences for most of the operating licence condition transgressions.
“Underpinning this is the mutual priority to address fundamental challenges in the transport sector and deliver functional, reliable, safe mobility for our commuters.”
The parties committed to completing this task within a month and to “redouble our efforts to find common ground on the outstanding points of disagreement”.
“While the [task team] acknowledges the complexity of the work that still lies ahead, the agreement is a meaningful milestone towards ensuring minibus taxis continue fulfilling their significant role in the transport network.”
