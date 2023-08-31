ECDC: Investment Conference Eastern Cape

INVESTORS AND KEY STAKEHOLDERS ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE EASTERN CAPE INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

Eastern Cape Premier, Honourable Oscar Mabuyane, will announce investment commitments made by corporates and other investors during the one-day conference.

To declare recent and/or pending investment, please contact the Eastern Cape Development Corporation by 04 September 2023 through Ms Yolisa Koyo at ykoyo@ecdc.co.za.

Interested parties are requested to confirm their attendance by RSVP at www.ecdc.co.za

Venue: East London International Convention Centre

Date: 29 September 2023 Time: 09h00 - 17h00