×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Let Nibs van der Spuy heal your heart through music

Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 31 August 2023

Acclaimed folk guitarist Nibs van der Spuy is weaving down the SA coastline, filling venues with heart, soul and healing musical experiences...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...
Care Makes Everything Better