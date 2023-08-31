×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Load-shedding worsens to stage 4, all day for now

By TimesLIVE - 31 August 2023
Stage 4 load-shedding is in force.
Stage 4 load-shedding is in force.
Image: 123RF/ PHIVE 015

Load-shedding will remain at stage 4 during the day on Thursday, instead of moving to stage 2 as announced earlier, says Eskom.

“This is due to the loss of three generation units last night, and the need to replenish the emergency generation reserves,” according to the power utility.

Electricity provision has been tighter this week, with the enforced outages moving from stage one to two in off-peak periods and now to four. 

Stage 4 load-shedding returned on Tuesday evening, from the recent stage three, as Eskom experienced more breakdowns in generating capacity.

TimesLIVE

Duo bust ‘stealing diesel from Eskom’

Police acting on information that an employee of a company subcontracted to Eskom at Matimba power station was stealing diesel from the power utility ...
News
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...
Care Makes Everything Better