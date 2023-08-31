Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the national government is ready to assist the City of Johannesburg after a deadly fire that claimed the lives of 73 people on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet sent condolences to the families and friends of those who died in the fire in a building in the Johannesburg city centre.
“The government has disaster management centres nationally with provincial disaster management centres in municipalities and we have first responders, firefighters and medical rescue teams, on the ground doing their work with the city and provincial government.
“If they need reinforcement from national disaster management centres, such assistance is offered. The president is being updated but the matter for now is in the realm of the local government and the provincial government of Gauteng,” she said during a post-cabinet briefing.
“Without attempting to pre-empt what could have been the cause of the fire, we will allow investigations by the relevant authorities to take place and to report.”
Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters were alerted to the fire in a building on the corner of Delvers and Albert streets at about 1.30am.
National disaster management ready to assist Joburg after deadly fire, says Presidency minister
Presidency reporter
Image: GCIS.
