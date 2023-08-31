×

News

Rhodes music student’s NSFAS nightmare

Rachel Brunette, 19, taking funding body to court after fruitless 11-month battle to overcome bureaucratic hurdles

Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 31 August 2023

A 19-year-old student is taking the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to court after it required that she jump through some impossible hoops before it would consider her application for funding to attend Rhodes University...

