News

Don’t crucify me for something I didn’t do, says Enyobeni manager

Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 01 September 2023

The Enyobeni Tavern operations manager, husband of owner Vuyokazi Ndevu, compared himself to Jesus Christ on Thursday, saying if the inquest blamed him for the deaths of 21 minors a year ago, it would be because he was “being crucified” for sins he did not commit...

