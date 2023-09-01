A man who tried to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of R750,000 for a fake accident has been handed a five-year jail sentence suspended for four years.
Lunge Charles Pokomela, 50, was sentenced in court in Gqeberha this week.
Pokomela’s case dates back nine years, when he filed a claim for being involved in a hit-and-run accident near Maqanda Street in Kwazakhele in Gqeberha.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Pokomela claimed he sustained injuries in a motor vehicle accident on August 26 2012, but his lies soon gave him away.
“Pokomela claimed he had a witness who saw his hit-and-run. However, he falsely submitted a claim against the RAF for an accident that never occurred,” said Mhlakuvana.
Gqeberha man who tried to defraud RAF of R750k gets five-year sentence
Journalist
Image: 123RF
A man who tried to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of R750,000 for a fake accident has been handed a five-year jail sentence suspended for four years.
Lunge Charles Pokomela, 50, was sentenced in court in Gqeberha this week.
Pokomela’s case dates back nine years, when he filed a claim for being involved in a hit-and-run accident near Maqanda Street in Kwazakhele in Gqeberha.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Pokomela claimed he sustained injuries in a motor vehicle accident on August 26 2012, but his lies soon gave him away.
“Pokomela claimed he had a witness who saw his hit-and-run. However, he falsely submitted a claim against the RAF for an accident that never occurred,” said Mhlakuvana.
“It was further revealed that the RAF conducted its internal investigation on the bogus accident and picked up discrepancies on the claim. The matter was referred to the Hawks for investigation.”
Pokomela’s alleged witness said the accident never happened.
The investigation exposed the false claim and “the RAF was nearly prejudiced of R750,000”.
Pokomela was arrested in February 2022. He was convicted on one count of fraud and handed the suspended sentence on Wednesday.
“He was sentenced to five years' imprisonment suspended for four years on condition he is not convicted of fraud during the suspension. There was no order for Pokomela to pay a fine,” said Mhlakuvana.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos