×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Over 1,000 vital EC health services posts vacant

Department has failed to submit an annual recruitment plan for 2023/2024 financial year, says office of the premier DG

Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 01 September 2023

Mbulelo Sogoni, director-general of the office of the premier, is concerned by the provincial health department’s tardiness in filling more than 1,000 critical posts, including CEOs of various hospitals and directors of several sub-departments...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Bodycams, dash cameras and more for Cape Town law enforcement officers
'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...