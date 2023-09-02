ANC remains committed to reform and development, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC has a good story to tell, arguing the ruling party has worked to ensure South Africa is a better place than it was during apartheid.
Speaking at a media engagement as part of the party's manifesto review ahead of the 2024 general elections, Ramaphosa said there was evidence that his party remained committed to developing the state.
This included access to electricity — with an end to load-shedding in sight — some passenger rail services coming back online and the provision of school nutrition.
“I know people never want to be blamed. It is reflecting on the damage apartheid did and apartheid continues to cast its shadow on our future trajectory. We cannot run away from it. Just like in America, they are saying the past (slavery) does cast a shadow on African Americans (today)” Ramaphosa said.
On the scourge of corruption and cleaning up state capture, Ramaphosa said he was committed to reform.
“Work is underway. It is not like people are sitting back. We have committed that having spent more than a billion rand [on the state capture inquiry] and having spent considerable time going through the evidence, we will implement the recommendations of the commission.
“I know the people want to see scalps ... I have often said there are processes that have to be followed,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa also commented on the fire in a building in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday which left more than 70 people dead, including children. He said it had served as a “wake up call” for the government.
“I am told that is a [City of Johannesburg]-owned building ... The building is so old and parts of it are not safe and local government sought to take people out, but it was stopped by some NGOs [which went to court].”
Ramaphosa added that South Africa had become a deeply litigious society and suggested it was hampering progress.
“In some cases we have swung the pendulum too much in the way of red tape and restrictions that impedes us from doing good by our people. I have directed ministers to look at unnecessary laws. Human rights are sacrosanct but laws that impede need to be revised,” he said.
BusinessLIVE
ANC remains committed to reform and development, says Ramaphosa
Image: GCIS
BusinessLIVE
