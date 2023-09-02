BCM hosts media from across SA to showcase region’s tourism offerings
Group enjoys four-day tour filled with history and adventure
Buffalo City Metro is going all out to market the region as a tourism destination filled with history and adventure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.