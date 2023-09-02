×

Big boost in fight against rhino poaching in Eastern Cape

World Bank’s R2.8bn ‘Rhino Bond’ adds muscle to province’s efforts to combat the scourge

By Bomikazi Mdiya - 02 September 2023

The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency has red-flagged the rise of rhino poaching across the province and is stepping up the fight against the scourge...

