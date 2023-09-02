×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

International delegates to take piece of EL home with them

41ers Club AGM hosted in city for first time in 53 years

Premium
By ZAMANDULO MALONDE - 02 September 2023

Some 60 international delegates are set to take a piece of East London back to their home countries with them after attending this weekend’s 41ers AGM in the city...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Bodycams, dash cameras and more for Cape Town law enforcement officers
'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...