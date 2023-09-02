MamGcina set to dazzle audiences at Steve Biko Centre
Riveting production being performed to mark 46th anniversary of Black Consciousness Movement founder’s death in detention
The plight of a domestic worker who comes to work one morning to find no-one there except the dog is at the heart of the production of Nompumezo Buzani’s MamGcina, being performed to mark the 46th anniversary of Steve Biko’s death in detention...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.