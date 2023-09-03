×

News

IN PICS | A royal affair: maidens turn out in their numbers for traditional Zulu reed dance

By Sandile Ndlovu - 03 September 2023
Thousands of Zulu maidens attend the traditional ceremony at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Thousands of Zulu maidens attend the traditional ceremony at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was delighted by the turnout of the year’s first leg of the annual Umkhosi woMhlanga (reed dance).

Over 3,000 Zulu maidens attended the traditional ceremony at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

It is traditionally a smaller ceremony for Zulu maidens in the Umkhanyakude district who can’t attend the main event at Enyokeni Royal Palace, KwaNongoma.

However, the number of those who attended this year proved to be much higher than in previous years, much to the delight of the Zulu king.

“I would like to thank you, my children, for coming out in numbers to the royal palace and your parents for allowing you, as well as mentors for making sure you have all you need,” he said.

Princess Tensindiso lifts her reed during Umkhosi Womhlanga at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Maidens on their way to present reeds to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini during Umkhosi Womhlanga at Emachobeni Royal Palace.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Princess Tobhi Zungu, the leader of uMkhosi wesivivane, said the turnout was a response to how much the Zulu nation loved and accepted it’s king.

“The current king is loved by his people because I’ve never seen so many maidens here, even in Enyokeni (last year) they were multiplied. Even amabutho (regiments) turn out in their numbers this year compared to previous years, that’s why I think he has a way with people,” she said.

“He is down to earth and God-fearing which is why I ask the nation to pray for him after ascending to this position. He has done wonders ever since and he will do more as he gets used to it.”

The main reed dance will be in KwaNongoma in two weeks time.

Members of the royal family wear a scarf bearing an image of the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini and another wearing a scarf bearing an image of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini receives a reed from Princess Tensindiso during Umkhosi Womhlanga at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Maidens endure scorching heat while waiting to hand over their reeds to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini during Umkhosi Womhlanga at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Ibutho arrive at the traditional ceremony at Emachobeni Royal Palace.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, queen mother Zola LaMafu and Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela during Umkhosi Womhlanga (Reed Dance) at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Maidens sing and dance during Umkhosi Womhlanga at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
