Duma bemoaned a growing tendency of ANC councillors across municipalities to not take heed of the ANC’s mandate to vote instead with the opposition.
“We are happy that there are councillors who are like Mkhize. We also thank those comrades who continue to serve as volunteers. Nowadays most people see themselves as leaders and don’t want to be led,” said Duma.
Duma said a police station was on cards to serve the Plessislaer policing precinct.
“Both mayors of the district and Msunduzi have inspected the site where the new facility would be built. The national department of public works in Pretoria is hard at work designing the new facility,” said Duma.
He recounted a visit to the Mariannhill policing precinct, leaving him unimpressed after a senior police official lamented how it had become difficult to give some police officials’ instructions on cases needing attention. “They have become sceptical and are often in two-minds because some ... are in cahoots with criminals,” said Duma.
Msunduzi mayor and Moses Mabhida ANC regional chair Mzi Thebolla said he abhorred the heinous crime committed by Mkhize’s killers.
“The violence in our communities can never be accepted,” said Thebolla. He said in the past the Plessislaer, Alexandra and Mountain Rise police stations had gained notoriety for violence, often gender-based violence.
“Our hearts are sore. We have lost a dedicated councillor” said Mkhize.
He said Mkhize had always been punctual attending council meetings. “He was always among the first three people to arrive at our caucus meetings. There is a huge void left by Mkhize” said Thebolla.
Mourners told community support is needed to fight crime in KZN
Image: supplied
It would take multipronged programmes and community support to defeat the scourge of crime and drugs which had turned parts of KwaZulu-Natal into a war zone.
That’s according to KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Siboniso Duma who addressed mourners on Sunday at the funeral of Msunduzi municipality ward 41 councillor Mabhungu Mkhize in Imbali on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg.
“Police, on their own, are no match to the criminality. A church in itself cannot combat it. It would take a courageous woman to say I have a child who has become a drug user. Similarly, it would take a strong father to say this is my son but I’m against him stealing to satisfy his drug addiction,” said Duma.
He said crime fighters were often branded as enemies because of their stance. “The challenge rests with us to deal with this,” said Duma.
Mkhize was gunned down last month and a passenger in his vehicle was left injured. Three suspects are in police custody and will appear soon in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court.
