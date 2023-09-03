President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday evening on the outcomes of the 15th Brics summit and on the conclusion of the panel investigation into the docking of Russian vessel Lady R in South Africa.
The address is scheduled to begin at 8pm.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa to address the nation on Brics outcomes
