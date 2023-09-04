AfriForum tells SCA Malema violated an agreement on 'Kill the Boer' from 11 years ago

AfriForum has evoked a mediation agreement made between it and Julius Malema 11 years ago in the “Dubul’ Ibhunu” or “Kill the Boer” case in its appeal regarding the judgment made by the equality court last year.
The appeal, being heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal, emanates from a judgment by the equality court in Johannesburg where judge Edwin Molahlehi ordered that the song does not constitute hate speech. This after the witnesses of the lobby group and its deputy CEO Ernst Roets failed to link the song to an allegation that it incited a genocide of white farmers.
On Monday the court heard that in 2011 the equality court sitting in the Johannesburg high court, with judge Colin Lamont presiding, found Malema guilty of hate speech for using the song. The case was then withdrawn as the parties made a deal and opted for a mediation process.
Advocate Jeremy Gauntlett SC, legal representation for AfriForum, said the agreement did not serve its purpose.
“In the proceedings, the parties had too much enthusiasm and it’s clear that the mediation set of agreement has not been brought to fruition. How, I don’t know. He signed the mediation agreement ... But Mr Malema acted in contravention of the court's previous order.
“His conduct and that of his supporters is a stark contrast to the commitment,” argued Gauntlett.
He was adamant that though one could not prove hurt, the words used inflicted severe and lingering psychological harm on those believed to be targets.
The legal battle was renewed over the alleged singing of “Kill the Boer” outside the Senekal magistrate’s court by Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi during the bail hearing of those accused of murdering Free State farm manager Brendin Horner.
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, representing Malema, argued that the matter should be struck off as it was a political trial and not necessarily a question of law.
“The issue we are dealing with is dead, they abandoned the judgment and accepted a settlement agreement.
“This appeal should be struck. What one cannot do is spend three weeks in a political trial, in law it should have been stopped in the beginning. We ask for costs if you dismiss the appeal,” Ngcukaitobi said.
Gauntlett further argued that though the subjects of the complaint (white farmers) may be supersensitive and ignorant of the nuances of the lyrics, the point that should be entertained is whether a reasonably informed South African listening to the song would think it is not hate speech.
“One of the terrible hangovers of the apartheid education system is that white people, in particular, were not taught indigenous languages other than Afrikaans. You’re excluding Sweden and Norway, because you’re talking about who is going to hear this. The question would be, what would this reasonably convey?” argued Gauntlett.
Ngcukaitobi said the constant theme in the trial is racism and the exercise of economic power. “I'm not suggesting that whites do not deserve protection.”
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
AfriForum tells SCA Malema violated an agreement on 'Kill the Boer' from 11 years ago
Reporter
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
AfriForum has evoked a mediation agreement made between it and Julius Malema 11 years ago in the “Dubul’ Ibhunu” or “Kill the Boer” case in its appeal regarding the judgment made by the equality court last year.
The appeal, being heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal, emanates from a judgment by the equality court in Johannesburg where judge Edwin Molahlehi ordered that the song does not constitute hate speech. This after the witnesses of the lobby group and its deputy CEO Ernst Roets failed to link the song to an allegation that it incited a genocide of white farmers.
On Monday the court heard that in 2011 the equality court sitting in the Johannesburg high court, with judge Colin Lamont presiding, found Malema guilty of hate speech for using the song. The case was then withdrawn as the parties made a deal and opted for a mediation process.
Advocate Jeremy Gauntlett SC, legal representation for AfriForum, said the agreement did not serve its purpose.
“In the proceedings, the parties had too much enthusiasm and it’s clear that the mediation set of agreement has not been brought to fruition. How, I don’t know. He signed the mediation agreement ... But Mr Malema acted in contravention of the court's previous order.
“His conduct and that of his supporters is a stark contrast to the commitment,” argued Gauntlett.
He was adamant that though one could not prove hurt, the words used inflicted severe and lingering psychological harm on those believed to be targets.
The legal battle was renewed over the alleged singing of “Kill the Boer” outside the Senekal magistrate’s court by Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi during the bail hearing of those accused of murdering Free State farm manager Brendin Horner.
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, representing Malema, argued that the matter should be struck off as it was a political trial and not necessarily a question of law.
“The issue we are dealing with is dead, they abandoned the judgment and accepted a settlement agreement.
“This appeal should be struck. What one cannot do is spend three weeks in a political trial, in law it should have been stopped in the beginning. We ask for costs if you dismiss the appeal,” Ngcukaitobi said.
Gauntlett further argued that though the subjects of the complaint (white farmers) may be supersensitive and ignorant of the nuances of the lyrics, the point that should be entertained is whether a reasonably informed South African listening to the song would think it is not hate speech.
“One of the terrible hangovers of the apartheid education system is that white people, in particular, were not taught indigenous languages other than Afrikaans. You’re excluding Sweden and Norway, because you’re talking about who is going to hear this. The question would be, what would this reasonably convey?” argued Gauntlett.
Ngcukaitobi said the constant theme in the trial is racism and the exercise of economic power. “I'm not suggesting that whites do not deserve protection.”
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos