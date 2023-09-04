Some people have poured cold water on the ANC’s celebrations after filling a 24,000-capacity stadium in Soweto, saying it was nothing compared to the EFF’s 10th anniversary gathering at the FNB stadium which attracted more than 100,000 people.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula caught some backlash when he shared pictures of the party’s election manifesto review on Sunday at the Dobsonville Stadium, Johannesburg. The stadium has a capacity of 24,000.
“We extend heartfelt gratitude to large numbers of South Africans who participated in one of the series of gatherings,” Mbalula said.
Many did not agree with Mbalula regarding “large numbers”, as some pointed out that the EFF had a much larger number during the party’s recent gathering at the FNB stadium.
The FNB stadium has a capacity of just under 95,000 seats and about 100,000 people attended the red berets' anniversary celebrations in July. The EFF transported people from the nine provinces and mandated their public representatives to hire buses.
Shortly after the celebrations, 210 EFF representatives were forced to resign from their positions in parliament, legislature and councils for failing to raise transport funds.
Some ANC supporters defended the party, saying the gathering in Soweto was only for Gauteng members and did not have supporters from other provinces.
The debate continues on social media:
From EFF’s 100k to ANC’s 24k stadium fill-up — ‘ANC has fallen’ social media posts compare stadium gatherings
Image: ANC/Fikile Mbalula/Twitter
