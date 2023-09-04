Funding problems hurt BCM’s ability to operate libraries

For four years, libraries in Buffalo City have been operating at a R25m annual deficit due to underfunding by the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture and on August 25, BCM council approved a motion to ask DSRAC for R45m per annum to address this.
The motion includes the political intervention of the BCM executive mayor and that an increase in funding must also come with an annual escalation clause.
Due to four years of underfunding, the metro has incurred a R107.5m deficit, forcing the municipality to spend money meant for service delivery on running libraries.
This has led to fewer new books, dilapidated library interiors, shabby furniture, no Wi-Fi or data services, making it difficult and fruitless for communities to use public libraries.
In terms of the constitution, the library function is the responsibility of DSRAC, however, this is carried out by BCM on their behalf.
BCM operates 18 libraries, two mobile libraries, three old-age home depots and three prison depots, which are subsidised by DSRAC.
BCM and DSRAC annually enter into a memorandum of agreement to formalise BCM’s role in facilitating the provision of library services.
According to a report by BCM sport, recreation and community development HOD Howard Sikweza, BCM is struggling to manage the costs of providing library services with the subsidy they receive from DSRAC which for the last four-five years has remained at R15.8m, despite the costs of the operating libraries totalling between R38m-R45m.
The report claims the underfunding challenges were raised with senior DSRAC managers at bilateral meetings in 2021/22 and that reports were submitted to the MEC for internal review and recommendation but no feedback has been received.
A detailed three-year budget for library services was also submitted to EC provincial treasury, the EC department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs, however nothing transpired of this.
The report also explains the long history with underfunding BCM has experienced in that in 2015/16, the subsidy was only R9,6m.
Sikweza believes that the 2023/24 financial year will see the library subsidy remain once again at R15.8m and he writes that this will expose BCM to the risk of unintentionally funding a service that is not legislatively their mandate and in turn compromising the core functions of the municipality.
According to the report, the libraries make most of their money through photocopies and faxes, as well as fines, however, this does not raise the total revenue, subsidy included, much higher than R15,9m.
The report also projected to raise R568,743 through library fines and R115,432 through membership fees this year however in 2022 only R24,373 was raised through fines and R409 raised through membership fees.
BCM council member Sue Bentley said: “Though libraries are a function of DSRAC, the staffing costs of the libraries and maintenance of the buildings and so forth, is the responsibility of BCM that is why council is giving the mayor the mandate to motivate for DSRAC to properly fund their mandate.
“Because BCM has to cover the losses, it means money that should be going to actual service delivery has to be diverted to cover the costs of a provincial mandate.”
Local councillor Shandre Hoffman said: “If there were no libraries in the city it would amount to knowledge poverty.
“We believe that the council is anxious to retain libraries for the community, and that is why the executive mayor was tasked to engage the province to obtain funding to support the continued existence of our libraries. Libraries are an unfunded mandate as the province is responsible for that service, but has not been in a position to provide it.
“It would indeed be a sad day if our libraries were forced to close due to a lack of funding. The impact on future generations can only be imagined.
“If the executive mayor is unable to secure the funding sought to cover the unfunded mandate, we do not believe that it will mean the end of libraries in the city. Libraries may be reduced, but one doubts the service would be discontinued.
“Our hope must be that the executive mayor will succeed.”
Eastern Cape DSRAC spokesperson Andile Nduna confirmed that the department had in the past tabled a proposal at the provincial executive committee for extra allocation for libraries.
Nduna said: “This has led to the establishment of a provincial task team which comprises provincial treasury, budget section, municipal support as well as library and information services.
“The task team was established to justify what the department is transferring to all municipalities, and this is not only the case at BCM.
“They must determine to what extent the municipalities are spending on behalf of the department and to propose a funding model.
“The recommendations will be presented in the MTEC hearings next month, with hope that additional funding will be equitably distributed to all municipalities.”
