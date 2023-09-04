×

News

‘I’ve never seen such poverty in my life’

MEC set to visit bedridden mom whose children struggle for food and are forced to miss school

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA and ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 04 September 2023

Abject poverty and a sickly mother and toddler in need of care have left three young children with no choice but to put their schooling on hold...

