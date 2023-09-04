Keeping sneakers clean the Skeem way
When Thulani Yenani asked if he could wash dirty takkies for the owner of a popular kasi foods joint in his neighbourhood of Nomzamo in Komani’s oldest township of Mlungisi during the hard lockdown in 2020, it was purely out of desperation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.