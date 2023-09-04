The UDM in the Mhlontlo municipal council has written to Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Willimans demanding an investigation into the municipality’s chief whip, Ntombiyakhe Gcaba, whom it accuses of using municipal funds for ANC party-related activities.
In the letter dated August 21, seen by the Dispatch, UDM councillor Zakheni Nondaka alleged that Gcaba had squandered R1,2m belonging to the municipality and the people of Mhlontlo.
“Honourable MEC, this is more than the word waist (sic) full or corruption or breaking law or any word you can term it, it is a total mess. Municipal funds are spent feeding ANC volunteers and in ANC caucus whenever there is an ANC programme or a council in this municipality by the chief whip ... there is a total disregard of law,” he stated.
He said the municipality relied on grant funding and was characterised by huge service delivery backlogs. Nodaka said this was also the reason the local authority had never managed to get a clean audit.
“Accountability is just a word, not an act, pity this is not the first time [I am] reporting to you about the status of this municipality. We kindly urge your office to immediately intervene before this municipality goes down the drain as it is already in ICU (intensive care unit),” Nondaka wrote to the MEC.
UDM demands investigation into Mhlontlo chief whip
Gcaba accused of misusing municipal funds, vehicles for ANC events, private use
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
The UDM in the Mhlontlo municipal council has written to Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Willimans demanding an investigation into the municipality’s chief whip, Ntombiyakhe Gcaba, whom it accuses of using municipal funds for ANC party-related activities.
In the letter dated August 21, seen by the Dispatch, UDM councillor Zakheni Nondaka alleged that Gcaba had squandered R1,2m belonging to the municipality and the people of Mhlontlo.
“Honourable MEC, this is more than the word waist (sic) full or corruption or breaking law or any word you can term it, it is a total mess. Municipal funds are spent feeding ANC volunteers and in ANC caucus whenever there is an ANC programme or a council in this municipality by the chief whip ... there is a total disregard of law,” he stated.
He said the municipality relied on grant funding and was characterised by huge service delivery backlogs. Nodaka said this was also the reason the local authority had never managed to get a clean audit.
“Accountability is just a word, not an act, pity this is not the first time [I am] reporting to you about the status of this municipality. We kindly urge your office to immediately intervene before this municipality goes down the drain as it is already in ICU (intensive care unit),” Nondaka wrote to the MEC.
MEC at odds with Mhlontlo mayor over municipal manager’s appointment
He also said Gcaba had been wrongfully allocated a municipal car which she allegedly also used to attend personal matters such as imigidi. Only mayors and council speakers, by law, were provided with municipal cars for official duty, he said.
Nondaka’s letter was also reportedly forwarded to Mhlontlo mayor Mbulelo Jara, municipal manager Lungile Ndabeni, council speaker Eddie Pula and Gcaba.
When contacted this week, Nondaka said he had personally witnessed municipal money being used for catering purposes during ANC events and during caucus meetings.
“Whenever there’s a caucus, you will find ANC branch chairs and secretaries attending. I have seen it so many times. There is no money for that [catering during caucus meetings]. These meetings are called by the chief whip, hence we are saying the MEC must investigate.”
He said even during ANC door-to-door campaigns, party volunteers were allegedly fed with municipal funds.
Gcaba referred questions to Mhlontlo municipal spokesperson Mamela Mangcotywa when contacted on Friday.
Mangcotywa confirmed the troika had received Nondaka’s letter. However, she said the municipality’s policy stated catering should be supplied for any meeting that took three hours or more.
She said the municipal vehicle Gcaba was using was meant for municipal programmes. However, an internal investigation would be conducted to probe allegations of misuse of the vehicle.
Williams’s spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, also confirmed the MEC had received Nondaka’s letter, saying even though it did not provide detailed information, the MEC would institute an investigation to verify if the allegations could be substantiated with evidence.
“The MEC wants to see municipalities implementing good governance and avoid wastage of resources.
“It is only the investigation that will prove if there was a case to be answered by the chief whip,” Oliphant said.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos