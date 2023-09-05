Attempted murder case against businessman struck from roll
A criminal case of housebreaking and attempted murder against Mthatha businessman Siphiwo Mngxali — who made headlines at the beginning of the year for allegedly abusing his estranged wife, Dr Yolisa Siphambo-Mngxali — has been struck from the court roll...
