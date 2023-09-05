Tears of joy as family showered with gifts
Municipality, individuals and firms pitch in to help poverty-stricken Ntabeni mother and children
“I never imagined something like this could happen to someone like me after all the bad things that I had to go through. Seeing my children looking different from other children broke my heart.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.