Communities pitch in to repair appalling Xhorha roads
But much more rebuilding needed to save Wild Coast tourism
The coastal communities of the Wild Coast in Xhorha are getting together to repair their decaying road networks which have been deterring scores of tourists and potential investors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.