Kodwa optimistic there won’t be Rugby World Cup blackout on SABC

While sports minister Zizi Kodwa remains confident there won’t be a Rugby World Cup blackout on the SABC, he has called for a permanent solution to the constant issue of sports broadcast rights disagreements between the public broadcaster and SuperSport.

This after the SABC and the pay channel had a standoff about the public broadcaster obtaining rights for the tournament days before the kick-off in France on Friday.

On Saturday, SuperSport released a statement stating it had not reached an agreement with the SABC for the sub-licensing of broadcast rights to the World Cup despite making various proposals to the public broadcaster on reasonable commercial terms.

Sunday Times reported that MultiChoice wants the cash-strapped SABC to pay $2m (about R38m) for the rights.