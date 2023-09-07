Hawks call for murder, extortion accused to be denied bail
Akhona Jacu arrested following shootout with police after allegedly collecting protection fee from Stutterheim business
The Hawks team investigating the increase in kidnappings of business owners and protection fee rackets has called for the Stutterheim magistrate’s court to deny bail to a 40-year-old extortion accused who is also believed to be connected to a string of kidnappings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.