In this episode, Daron Mann chats to Daily Dispatch Local Hero for 2022 Tubs Lingham as he shares about his NPO'S ambitions to get businesses to help sponsor one child for a year, at a cost of R1,000 a month.
The faith-based NPO, Breath of Life house situated in Selborne, East London, cares for 12 babies under the age of two , and has been struggling under the financial weight of daily childcare costs and emergency renovations — but its staff have never given up hope.
LISTEN | NPO opens hearts and wallets to give babies the Breath of Life
