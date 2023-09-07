The National Assembly’s consideration of advocate Kholeka Gcaleka for the public protector position will be delayed by 10 days.
The assembly’s programming committee has rejigged its programme for September 11 to only deal with the motion to remove suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.
The committee decided last week the National Assembly should have an in-person sitting of all MPs [400] on September 11 to debate and vote on the section 194’s committee’s recommendation that Mkhwebane be removed from office and to also consider Gcaleka’s nomination as her successor.
It decided on the roll-call voting system for each of the motions. This requires each MP to answer with a “yes” or “no” when called upon.
At Thursday’s meeting, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina proposed a change to the programme, saying voting on both matters on the same day could see proceedings concluding very late.
“One had to go back to the records to check how long did it take on December 13, it didn’t take anything less than three-and-a-half hours,” she said.
National Assembly delays debate on Gcaleka's appointment by 10 days
Motion to remove suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office will be heard first, on September 11
Political correspondent
Image: Anton Scholtz
“Given its uncomfortability, the city hall, we are proposing as the ANC that let’s consider one order on the day, the section 194 report, and defer the appointment of the public protector to a later date before the end of September.”
MPs from across the political party spectrum agreed.
On December 13, the National Assembly debated and voted on the section 89 independent panel’s report which found prima facie evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have breached the law and the constitution in his handling of the Phala Phala saga.
The committee will vote on Gcaleka’s appointment on September 21.
The nominated candidate requires a vote of at least 60% [240 MPs] while at least two-thirds support [267] is required to remove a public protector from office.
TimesLIVE
