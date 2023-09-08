‘Bathtub murder’ accused found guilty
Judge finds Ndema strangled wife and buried her under the bathroom floor
Yibanathi MacGyver Ndema has been found guilty of murdering his wife, Noluvuyo Nonkwelo-Ndema, and cementing her body under their bathtub, with police exhuming her remains two years after she was reported missing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.