Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust brings hope to Eastern Cape towns

Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust (CWFCT) is a community owned enterprise with business interests in wind energy and it operates in the Eastern Cape province focusing on four beneficiary communities in Adelaide, Bedford, Cookhouse and Somerset East.

CWFCT chair, Fezeka Mkile, said they are a channel for community interests through which the community participates and benefits from the Trust’s initiatives.

The CWFCT, which owns 25% of share in the Cookhouse Wind Farm Renewables Company, runs its activities and initiatives in the four beneficiary towns.

CWFCT consists of eight Trustees who constitute the Board of Trustees.

Four Trustees represent the beneficiaries from the set communities while the other four are independent Trustees nominated by Apollo Investment Partnership II and the Cookhouse special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The Trust is governed by the Board of Trustees through three Board committees, namely the Audit and Risk Committee; Business Innovation Committee; and Governance, Social and Ethics Committee. These committees are authoritative structures designed to provide oversight, ethical leadership, effective and efficient performance and legitimacy.

“The Board resolved to empower Beneficiary Trustees through appointment of Beneficiary Trustee Teams.

“The Trust has a staff compliment of five personnel, led by the Trust Executive Officer Bulelani Magajana, who are the key in the effective implementation of the Trust programmes.

“Our mandate is Broad based socioeconomic development and empowerment for the beneficiary communities,” said Mkile.

The Trust’s obligations, said Mkile, are Community Development Programmes; Governance and Administration; and Permitted Investments.

“As part of our vision, we endeavour to be the leading Community Development Trust.

“Our mission, in collaboration with various stakeholders, is to transform lives of the four beneficiary communities in which it operates, to address the socioeconomic challenges,” said Mkile.

She said as part of their values, the Trust has developed the business values and ethics that will guide the venture ethos and principles for both their clients and employees.

“These are accountability, collaboration, fairness, integrity, innovation and objectivity,” Mkile said.

The Trust, which continues to receive clean audit from an independent auditor PWC, has six strategic focus areas identified in its strategy document for implementation of socioeconomic development projects and opportunities in the four beneficiary towns from 2023.

The focus areas are agriculture, land and housing; education and development; healthcare; job creation; marketing and project management; and welfare and humanitarian.

Said Mkile: “The CWFCT takes pride in the unqualified audit opinion received again in the last financial year. This has been a consistent performance by the Trust since its inception.”

“Good governance and administration are one of the obligations prescribed in the Trust Deed, the overall governing document for the Trust and as such, the Trust has established a firm foundation on policies, systems and controls to safeguard the funds earmarked for project distribution to beneficiary communities” said Mkile

“As the CWFCT Chairperson, I would like to express a word of gratitude to the communities for their contributions and keeping the Trust accountable through robust engagements during Annual General Meetings.

“The Board of Trustees is entrusted with the exercise of ethical and effective leadership to ensure ethical culture, good performance, effective control and legitimacy. We are proud of the consistency shown by the CWFCT Board in maintaining that standard.

“A word of gratitude goes to the Executive Management for upholding policies of the Trust, ensuring adherence to set the systems & financial controls and the entire team for their dedication to the work of the Trust,” she said.

The statistics reveal that the main challenge faced by the communities in the beneficiary towns is unemployment.

This challenge was reiterated in the community 2022/23 Annual General Meetings.

Levels of achievement in education are still very low and have implications for skills level in the communities.

This is one of the key priority areas of the Trust.

Also, access to internet remains a huge challenge, which is why the Trust has made it a point for consideration in communication strategies for Trust programmes and services required. This is evidenced by recent unveiling of the ground-breaking internet connectivity in Cookhouse delivered by the Trust in collaboration with Ilitha Telecommunications.

The project initially covers five Cookhouse schools, namely Cookhouse Secondary, Msobomvu Primary, Cookhouse Primary, Visrivier Primary and Lusof Primary.

“We are truly honoured to have Ilitha communications as our partner, they have broadened the scope to encompass community members as well. Education extends beyond the confines of classroom, it necessitates the involvement of parents, hence the inclusion of broader community” said Mkile.

The Trusts holds Annual General Meetings (AGMs) to listen to inputs by the communities and also gives a report back to issues raised. A website has since been established to communicate programmes with communities — www.cwfct.co.za

Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust serves beneficiary towns by funding SGB Teachers



Schools that previously struggled with low teacher numbers in the Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust’s four beneficiary towns have improved their offering in schools thanks to an intervention by the Trust.