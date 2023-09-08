Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust brings hope to Eastern Cape towns
Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust (CWFCT) is a community owned enterprise with business interests in wind energy and it operates in the Eastern Cape province focusing on four beneficiary communities in Adelaide, Bedford, Cookhouse and Somerset East.
CWFCT chair, Fezeka Mkile, said they are a channel for community interests through which the community participates and benefits from the Trust’s initiatives.
The CWFCT, which owns 25% of share in the Cookhouse Wind Farm Renewables Company, runs its activities and initiatives in the four beneficiary towns.
CWFCT consists of eight Trustees who constitute the Board of Trustees.
Four Trustees represent the beneficiaries from the set communities while the other four are independent Trustees nominated by Apollo Investment Partnership II and the Cookhouse special purpose vehicle (SPV).
The Trust is governed by the Board of Trustees through three Board committees, namely the Audit and Risk Committee; Business Innovation Committee; and Governance, Social and Ethics Committee. These committees are authoritative structures designed to provide oversight, ethical leadership, effective and efficient performance and legitimacy.
“The Board resolved to empower Beneficiary Trustees through appointment of Beneficiary Trustee Teams.
“The Trust has a staff compliment of five personnel, led by the Trust Executive Officer Bulelani Magajana, who are the key in the effective implementation of the Trust programmes.
“Our mandate is Broad based socioeconomic development and empowerment for the beneficiary communities,” said Mkile.
The Trust’s obligations, said Mkile, are Community Development Programmes; Governance and Administration; and Permitted Investments.
“As part of our vision, we endeavour to be the leading Community Development Trust.
“Our mission, in collaboration with various stakeholders, is to transform lives of the four beneficiary communities in which it operates, to address the socioeconomic challenges,” said Mkile.
She said as part of their values, the Trust has developed the business values and ethics that will guide the venture ethos and principles for both their clients and employees.
“These are accountability, collaboration, fairness, integrity, innovation and objectivity,” Mkile said.
The Trust, which continues to receive clean audit from an independent auditor PWC, has six strategic focus areas identified in its strategy document for implementation of socioeconomic development projects and opportunities in the four beneficiary towns from 2023.
The focus areas are agriculture, land and housing; education and development; healthcare; job creation; marketing and project management; and welfare and humanitarian.
Said Mkile: “The CWFCT takes pride in the unqualified audit opinion received again in the last financial year. This has been a consistent performance by the Trust since its inception.”
“Good governance and administration are one of the obligations prescribed in the Trust Deed, the overall governing document for the Trust and as such, the Trust has established a firm foundation on policies, systems and controls to safeguard the funds earmarked for project distribution to beneficiary communities” said Mkile
“As the CWFCT Chairperson, I would like to express a word of gratitude to the communities for their contributions and keeping the Trust accountable through robust engagements during Annual General Meetings.
“The Board of Trustees is entrusted with the exercise of ethical and effective leadership to ensure ethical culture, good performance, effective control and legitimacy. We are proud of the consistency shown by the CWFCT Board in maintaining that standard.
“A word of gratitude goes to the Executive Management for upholding policies of the Trust, ensuring adherence to set the systems & financial controls and the entire team for their dedication to the work of the Trust,” she said.
The statistics reveal that the main challenge faced by the communities in the beneficiary towns is unemployment.
This challenge was reiterated in the community 2022/23 Annual General Meetings.
Levels of achievement in education are still very low and have implications for skills level in the communities.
This is one of the key priority areas of the Trust.
Also, access to internet remains a huge challenge, which is why the Trust has made it a point for consideration in communication strategies for Trust programmes and services required. This is evidenced by recent unveiling of the ground-breaking internet connectivity in Cookhouse delivered by the Trust in collaboration with Ilitha Telecommunications.
The project initially covers five Cookhouse schools, namely Cookhouse Secondary, Msobomvu Primary, Cookhouse Primary, Visrivier Primary and Lusof Primary.
“We are truly honoured to have Ilitha communications as our partner, they have broadened the scope to encompass community members as well. Education extends beyond the confines of classroom, it necessitates the involvement of parents, hence the inclusion of broader community” said Mkile.
The Trusts holds Annual General Meetings (AGMs) to listen to inputs by the communities and also gives a report back to issues raised. A website has since been established to communicate programmes with communities — www.cwfct.co.za
Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust serves beneficiary towns by funding SGB Teachers
Schools that previously struggled with low teacher numbers in the Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust’s four beneficiary towns have improved their offering in schools thanks to an intervention by the Trust.
In its School Governing Body Teacher Funding project, the Trust is funding the stipend of 39 SGB teachers in schools in the beneficiary communities. Twelve of these educator posts are in Somerset East, ten in Adelaide, nine in Bedford and eight in Cookhouse.
Tunki Saul, principal at Nojoli Senior Primary in Somerset East, said: “The Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust came to our rescue around 2021 when we were having a challenge of shortage of permanent educators. This after some educators had retired.”
“We had about 40 and 50 learners in each class, with fewer teachers to teach them. The Trust came on board and now we have two SGB educators that are funded by them,” said Saul.
She said the Trust is funding a stipend for the two SGB teachers in their school.
“The other teacher teaches mathematics and science at Grade 7 while the other teachers isiXhosa home language at Grade 6.
“The pass rate for our mathematics and science in Grade 7 has improved from 55% to 75% thanks to an intervention by the Trust. The Grade 6 pass rate in isiXhosa has improved from 60% to 85%.
“I really appreciate the help of the Trust in our school,” said Saul.
Liesl Arnolds, principal at Visrivier Primary in Cookhouse, said: “Previously we had about three to four grades with one teacher. The Trust came on board and they are currently funding two of our SGB educators. This resulted in us having a teacher in each grade.”
“One teacher is at Grade 2 while the other is teaching mathematics from Grade 4 to 7. The quality of teaching has improved,” said Arnolds.
An SGB teacher, Philiswa Goba, from Nonyameko Primary in Bedford, said she is grateful of the opportunity by the Trust.
“I find this project by the Trust very helpful to me. I am also happy with the commitment by the Trust to develop communities. In their projects they always encourage high performance and they do follow-up to ensure impact,” said Goba.
Ntsikelelo Cakata from the Department of Education’s Amathole West District commended the Trust for the work it is doing to improve schooling in the area.
“They have been indeed a helping hand in critical subjects like mathematics and physics. We really appreciate their contribution to conducive teaching and learning environment in our schools,” said Cakata.
The Trust said the problem of teacher shortages in schools arises when schools experience challenges in the allocation of teachers due to schools not meeting the threshold set by the Department of Education for Teacher pupil ratio of 1:35.
In some cases the Teacher pupil ratio in a school exceeds the required threshold yet there are delays in the Teacher provisioning processes.
The resulting outcome is the continuous cycle of Teacher shortages also as a result of delays in Teacher replacements after early retirement, long sick leave and other reasons for Teacher non-availability.
The provision of Teachers for schools is the competence and responsibility of the Provincial department of basic education.
The Trust has also been involved in School Management Training to improve school administration in the area.
Career Awareness Programme exposes learners to different skills
The Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust joined hands in collaboration with BTE Renewables and Cookhouse Wind Farm Company to deliver a career awareness event for the beneficiary town’s schools.
More than 500 learners were exposed to different fields of careers during a career expo held over two consecutive days (April 18 and 19) at Professor Jakes Gerwel Multi-Purpose Centre, Aeroville, Somerset East.
The Career Awareness Project was intended as an intervention to share information about career options with youth from four towns in the Eastern Cape Midlands namely, Adelaide, Bedford, Cookhouse, and Somerset East so that they are empowered in their future career choices.
The programme allowed Grade 12 learners from these targeted communities to gain career-related exposure by visiting the exhibits of the various institutions and receive information about what the various institutions offer career wise and by so doing provide learners with the knowledge of what the various institutions offer and the different career paths available to them post-matric.
The objectives of the project is to guide learner to make informed decision regarding career choices; to discuss industries and possible career choices such as acquiring mid-level skills employment, pursuing higher education, and establishing businesses; and to gain inspiration and motivation from testimonies of various professionals.
Participating institutions were seven out of eight schools in Renewable Energy Development Zone 3; all four Eastern Cape-based universities; two Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges; one SETA; and various Institutions providing educational support.
The Career Awareness Programme was implemented over two consecutive days on April 18 and 19. The event was opened with a prayer, the Mayor of Blue Crane Route Municipality, Councillor Bonisile Manxoweni officially welcomed guests and participants.
He was followed by Mr. Bulelani Magajana, the Trust Executive Officer, who spoke on behalf of the hosting institutions and Ms. Nomandla Singeni CMC Head of Sarah Baartman District spoke on behalf of the Department of Education.
The highlight of the Career Awareness Programme was the Presentations and Career Talk to the Grade 12’s of the respective schools by various institutions present at the event.
The project created substantial benefit to local communities by supporting local SMMEs in the sourcing of goods and services.
Local businesses in the formal and informal economy benefited through provision of services prior, during and after the event.
On Youth Employment Opportunities, fifteen youths drawn from four towns within the targeted area were engaged as they provided marshalling services and benefited from income generated by the event while could use the event for future employment reference purposes.
Psycho-social interventions championed by Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust
In a bid to help learners to overcome societal challenges that often hinder their progress in schools, Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust appointed a Non-Profit Organisation of qualified Social Workers to offer psycho-social services for beneficiary towns’ schools.
The aim of the initiative, is to ensure improved teaching and learning environment; strengthened community and family support; and increased school safety.
This is done to ensure that there is reduced substance abuse, improvement of parenting skills and ensuring that victims of domestic violence do not suffer long lasting effects that may affect generations to come. The programme is being offered to learners, educators and caregivers.
The initiative came after the Trust realised that teaching comes with a lot demands for both teachers and learners, teachers work under a lot of pressure due to challenges that include among others being understaffed and under-resourced schools.
It was observed that learners experience psycho-social challenges including substance abuse, the effects of alcohol fetal alcohol syndrome, poverty, victims of domestic violence and so on
All these challenges require teachers to adapt at the expense of their wellbeing.
The Trust's engagement with schools and formal request received highlight how stressful the teaching job is and emphasise the need for psycho-social support for both teachers and learners.
Meanwhile the Trust, also provides support to primary schools in the beneficiary towns with Numeracy and Literacy skills.
The aim is to ensure learners who are well prepared for high school and tertiary education and improved literacy in beneficiary communities.
The Trust said literacy development is vital for learners in the early years of their schooling as it is a foundation for doing well at school, developing independence, socialising with others, problem solving and making decisions.
A focus on literacy sharpens learner skills in reading, speaking, writing and interpreting one’s thoughts. Numeracy helps learners to develop their reasoning and critical thinking skills while learning to apply simple numerical concepts.
The Department of Education’s Annual National Assessments (ANA) reports highlight challenges generally across Eastern Cape schools which include learners not familiar with Mathematics terminology and often use them incorrectly.
In languages learners struggle to respond to questions that require them to use their own words. Learners are unable to interpret sentences or give an opinion when required and they lack writing and editing skills.
Research is under way with the local schools to determine the extent of the challenge and schools have shown keen interest to participate in the programme.
- In partnership with the Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust
