Hawks officials appear in Mthatha court over corruption allegations

Hawks national spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed the arrests.
“It is alleged that on 31 July 2023 the complainant received a call from the suspect who introduced himself as a Hawks official at the rank of a captain in Gauteng wanting to meet the complainant because the department of labour had opened a case against his company,” Mogale said.
“On 4 August 2023, the complainant allegedly received another call from the very same official demanding an amount of R400,000, which the complainant reportedly indicated not to have.
“The complainant further indicated that on 5 September 2023 he received another call from the very same official securing their meeting in Mthatha to bring an amount of R50,000 for the docket to be destroyed and thus close the case.”
She said the complainant had reported the matter to the Hawks and an undercover operation had been conducted where the suspects were arrested immediately after the transaction.
“An amount of R10,000 was found in their possession,” Mogale said.
Though the unnamed businessman and the officers were to meet in Mthatha, the transaction was done on the R61 road between Mthatha and Libode.
According to the businessman, whose offices are in Mthatha, he is not aware of any investigations against him.
The accused spent a night in the Tsolo police station holding cells before they were taken to the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court on Friday.
They were driven to court in a Hawks-branded vehicle and were guarded and escorted by about 10 heavily armed members of the National Intervention Unit.
The sergeant wore a white bucket hat and the captain shielded his face with a toiletry bag.
The accused told magistrate Shallock Ndengezi and prosecutor Phikwa Mzantsi that they would hire private lawyers to represent them.
Ndengezi remanded them and postponed the matter to Monday for legal representation and formal bail application.
Hawks provincial head Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya expressed his satisfaction at the swift response of the joint operation “as such conduct by our own brings the name of the Hawks into disrepute”.
“Hawks shall continue to act without favour, fear or prejudice,” Ngenya said.
Hawks officials appear in Mthatha court over corruption allegations
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Senior corruption-busting Hawks officials from Gauteng had the tables turned on them when they themselves were arrested for alleged corruption this week.
Two Gauteng Hawks officers, Captain Given Makhubela, 42, and 43-year-old Sergeant Jacob Tyantini, who are attached to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigations section in Germiston, appeared before magistrate Shallock Ndengezi at the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court on Friday on allegations of corruption.
This follows their arrest by the Mthatha-based serious corruption investigation and serious organised crime investigation units of the Hawks during an undercover operation on Thursday.
It happened after the pair travelled in a Gauteng-registered private vehicle almost 900km from Germiston to Mthatha to seek bribes from a local businessman. The businessman could not be named.
