×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News Editors Choice

Hawks swoop on ‘online dating scammer’ for swindling victim out of R750,000

08 September 2023
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
A 23-year-old woman who allegedly pocketed R750,000 swindled from a victim of an online dating scam is set to appear in the Bellville specialised commercial crime court together with the alleged kingpin.
A 23-year-old woman who allegedly pocketed R750,000 swindled from a victim of an online dating scam is set to appear in the Bellville specialised commercial crime court together with the alleged kingpin.
Image: Philani Nombembe

There was no love lost when the Hawks nabbed a 23-year-old woman for allegedly swindling a victim out of R750,000.

The directorate’s serious commercial crime investigation team based in Bellville swooped on Karabo Alexandra Moses on Thursday.

Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi, spokesperson for the Hawks, said the bust came after an investigation linked Moses to an alleged online dating scam kingpin. Money from one of the victims was traced to her bank account.

Hawks officers bust for corruption in sting operation to appear in EC court

Two Hawks officers will appear in an Eastern Cape court on Friday after they were arrested for alleged corruption.
News
3 hours ago

“She was arrested after a complaint was lodged with the Hawks. An investigation revealed an amount of R750,000 was deposited into her bank account by the complainant,” said Vukubi.

“Karabo is directly linked to a case of online dating scam where Pius Emokpe, 49, who is regarded as the kingpin, is in custody after his arrest in June 2022.”

Moses appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Thursday. She is expected to appear together with Emokpe in the Bellville specialised commercial crime court on September 28.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Bodycams, dash cameras and more for Cape Town law enforcement officers