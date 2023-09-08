×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Lawyer bust for allegedly attempting to bribe prosecutor to suppress client's case

08 September 2023
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
The Hawks have arrested a Cape Town lawyer for allegedly attempting to bribe a prosecutor to suppress his client's case. Stock photo.
The Hawks have arrested a Cape Town lawyer for allegedly attempting to bribe a prosecutor to suppress his client's case. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A Cape Town lawyer swapped his spot in court for the dock after the Hawks arrested him for allegedly attempting to bribe a prosecutor to suppress his client's case.

Phuti Given Mothemane, 35, appeared in the regional court in Bellville on Friday after his arrest by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said Mothemane’s case dates to September 2022.

Legal Practice Council slow to act against high-flying attorney

The Legal Practice Council has been slow to act against high-flying multimillionaire attorney Zuko Nonxuba.It finally moved to suspend him from ...
News
2 months ago

Mothemane allegedly approached “a member of the National Prosecuting Authority and offered R50,000 to file representations in favour of his client or make the state's case disappear”.

“A warrant of arrest was issued and executed by the serious corruption investigation team, hence the arrest,” said Vukubi.

Mothemane was released on R5,000 bail. He will be back in court on October 9.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Bodycams, dash cameras and more for Cape Town law enforcement officers