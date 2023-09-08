No bail for cop charged in UFH hit list case
Constable Lindokuhle Manjati and co-accused due back in court on September 27
A suspended police constable accused of being linked to a hit list against University of Fort Hare officials which claimed two lives has been denied bail...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.