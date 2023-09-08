Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers at Jeppe police station are investigating a case of business robbery.
“It is reported that approximately 15 people entered the store wearing face masks. They took an undisclosed amount of cash from the tills and cellphones, and a security officer who was within the vicinity was disarmed of his pistol,” she said.
She said the suspects allegedly fired shots in the air when they fled in a Toyota Quantum.
“No injuries were reported.
“The police request anyone with information that can assist investigations to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111, or alternatively provide anonymous tip-offs on MySapsApp,” Nevhuhulwi said.
The security officer who was disarmed was heard on the video telling a customer who entered the store moments after the robbery that the robbers took all his personal items.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | 15 masked suspects storm supermarket
Journalist
Image: GARETH WILSON
A group of about 15 armed and masked suspects stormed a Pick n Pay store in Darras Centre in Kensington, Johannesburg this week, traumatising customers.
The suspects allegedly fired five shots into the air during the robbery before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash on Wednesday.
In a video circulating on social media, visibly shaken customers are seen lying on the floor. Others are hiding behind shelves. One is heard asking the person taking the video if the robbers had gone, checking to see if it was safe to come out. The man filming said the robbers had taken everyone's money.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers at Jeppe police station are investigating a case of business robbery.
“It is reported that approximately 15 people entered the store wearing face masks. They took an undisclosed amount of cash from the tills and cellphones, and a security officer who was within the vicinity was disarmed of his pistol,” she said.
She said the suspects allegedly fired shots in the air when they fled in a Toyota Quantum.
“No injuries were reported.
“The police request anyone with information that can assist investigations to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111, or alternatively provide anonymous tip-offs on MySapsApp,” Nevhuhulwi said.
The security officer who was disarmed was heard on the video telling a customer who entered the store moments after the robbery that the robbers took all his personal items.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos