News

Convoy accompanies body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to mortuary

By LWAZI HLANGU - 09 September 2023
A solemn moment as the body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is removed from the hearse at a private mortuary in Ulundi.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A convoy of more than 30 cars accompanying the body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has arrived at a private mortuary in Ulundi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Buthelezi had died at his home in northern KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Saturday.

“I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Prince of KwaPhindangene, traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, and the founder and president emeritus of the IFP,” the president said in a statement.

Members of the convoy including Buthelezi’s family and some IFP members bowed their heads as the body was removed from the hearse and a short prayer service was conducted.

