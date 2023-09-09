“Today and always, we honour his steadfast commitment to building a peaceful, just and free nation. Even as we mourn his loss, we must also celebrate a life well lived in service of his Zulu nation and our beloved South Africa.
TimesLIVE
EFF, Afrikanerbond, parliament, DA, FF+ pay tribute to ‘giant on political landscape’
As the news of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's passing broke on Saturday morning, tributes poured in from political parties and organisations
Image: ROGAN WARD/ REUTERS
Tributes continue to stream in for IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
The traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, died peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, two weeks after turning 95.
The EFF said it mourned the passing of one of the longest-serving political figures in the country and an important leader within the Zulu royal family.
The party described him as a notable and influential politician who was able to manage politics and the Zulu monarchy for decades.
“He was a statesman, a traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, and his legacy will remain a debate in the South African political terrain for years to come. The EFF however appreciates that in his final years of political activity, he was able to suppress political intolerance in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, which allowed the EFF to campaign freely in the province in the formative stages,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.
Parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said Buthelezi’s passing marked the end of an era and his contribution to parliament was nothing short of remarkable. This started in 1994 when he was appointed the first postapartheid minister of home affairs.
“Prince Buthelezi’s role extended far beyond the walls of parliament. He was a figure who contributed significantly to the very foundations of our democracy ... His presence was a source of wisdom that consistently guided our work in parliament. His unmatched dedication and unparalleled commitment to improving the lives of South Africans set a standard that we all aspire to uphold.
“He possessed a wealth of legislative and political leadership experience, having led a political party both during the apartheid era and in postapartheid South Africa. This experience was invaluable as we navigated the complex terrain of building a new democratic South Africa,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.
Carl Niehaus’ African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (ARETA) also paid tribute to the leader.
“Inkhosi Buthelezi was engaged in some of the most difficult and saddest chapters of our history. His central role in these events had an indelible impact on the lives of many South Africans. ARETA conveys our condolences to the Buthelezi family and the IFP,” Niehaus said.
The council of the Afrikanerbond said Buthelezi had carried hope and expectations of a democratic South Africa which should be upheld by every South African.
Its chair, Dries Wiese, said his organisation conveyed sincere sympathy to the family, friends, traditional leaders, the Zulu nation and royal family.
The DA added its voice, saying: “The DA extends our deepest and most sincere condolences to the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who have lost a dear loved one; to his beloved IFP and the Zulu nation, who have lost a great leader; and indeed to all South Africans, who have lost a founding father.
“Prince Buthelezi was a giant on South Africa’s political landscape. He will live forever in our hearts and minds as a true servant leader who dedicated his life to improving the lives of others and fighting for freedom.
“Across three decades in parliament and as a minister in the government of national unity and as acting president, he consistently demonstrated the courage of his convictions, never hesitated to speak truth to power and was a role model for us all,” the party said.
“Today and always, we honour his steadfast commitment to building a peaceful, just and free nation. Even as we mourn his loss, we must also celebrate a life well lived in service of his Zulu nation and our beloved South Africa.
“Let us honour this great man in the very best way we can, and in the way he would have wanted us to, by uniting to build the peaceful, prosperous country he dreamed of,” added the DA.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde also sent condolences to the family, saying: “I am saddened by the passing of Prince Buthelezi. As a veteran of South African politics, he helped shape the country’s political landscape post-1994. He was vital to South Africa’s transition to democracy. Prince Buthelezi displayed wise leadership and genuine patriotism throughout his life. His loss will be felt deeply.
“My thoughts are with Prince Buthelezi’s family and loved ones as well as the Zulu nation, who he served and represented with proud distinction and commitment. May he rest in peace.”
FF+ leader Dr Pieter Groenewald said Buthelezi was a “true symbol of respect and dignity in parliament. He commanded everyone's respect with his dignified demeanour and was highly respected across political boundaries.
“He was the only Zulu leader who had ever apologised for the murders and atrocities committed against the Voortrekkers. It demonstrates that he was a leader of good character who did not shy away from the truth. Likewise, he did not hesitate to point out the ANC government's mistakes and to confront them about it.
“His death is not only a loss for those who were close to him and the Zulu nation, but also for the whole of South Africa. May he rest in peace,” Groenewald said.
TimesLIVE
