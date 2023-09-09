“Prince Buthelezi was a fervent believer of the traditional institutions of the African people and made great endeavours in keeping it alive, strong and respected, he will forever be remembered for that.
King Sigcawu sends condolences to Zulu nation and Buthelezi family
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The royal house of amaXhosa King Ahlangene Sigcawu has expressed its sadness at the death of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
“We are still reeling in shock,” said a statement issued on behalf of the kingdom.
Image: LULAMILE FENI
“Prince Buthelezi was a fervent believer of the traditional institutions of the African people and made great endeavours in keeping it alive, strong and respected, he will forever be remembered for that.
“UMntwana kaPhindangene, uShenge also played a role in the politics of the republic and is among the longest-serving members of our country’s parliament.
“As the Buthelezi family and the Zulu nation are still grappling with the sad news of their great loss, we extend our deepest condolences to them and wish that God gives them strength during this difficult period.
“Mr Buthelezi has run his race and will be remembered for various roles he played during his lifetime.
“The family and the members of his political home, the IFP must accept the peaceful passing on of their father and leader, a veteran.
“May his soul rest in peace.”
