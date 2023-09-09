Mangosuthu Buthelezi has died

“My thoughts and prayers and those of government and our nation go out to the Royal Household who have been blessed to shareuMntwana waKwaPhindangene’s extended lifetime with him, as well as to the Zulu Nation and the leadership and membership of the Inkatha Freedom Party,” Ramaphosa said.

“Announcements will be made in due course, based on consultations between government and the family, on the arrangements to mourn and honour the Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan as a formidable leader who has played a significant role in our country’s history for seven decades.

“We shall, in due course, reflect more extensively on his extraordinary life and diverse contributions to the development of our nation.

“At this point in time, we embrace the Buthelezi clan in their mourning and pray that the soul of the Prince rests in peace.”