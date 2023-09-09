Rhodes researchers achieve major pesticide breakthrough
A novel eco-friendly biopesticide developed by two Rhodes University PhD researchers is gaining global recognition as it launches for commercial use in Africa and Europe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.