×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

BREAKING | Robbers hit another cash-in-transit vehicle in Komga

By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 11 September 2023

Just over two weeks after the first bombing, another cash-in-transit vehicle was targeted near Komga on the N6 on Monday afternoon...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Bodycams, dash cameras and more for Cape Town law enforcement officers