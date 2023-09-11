DA fights Eskom tariff increase in court: ‘We could not sit back and allow it to happen’, says Zille

He said more load-shedding meant more people would lose their jobs.
Reporter
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
The DA has vowed to scrap the role of minister of electricity if it becomes the governing part.
“We have seen load-shedding has caused economic collapse. Economic collapse causes massive unemployment and in that context, the government still sees fit to raise electricity tariffs by 31.4%,” DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille said outside the Pretoria high court on Monday.
She was speaking ahead of the opposition party's court bid to have the National Energy Regulator of South Africa's (Nersa) 31.4% tariff increase approval for Eskom reviewed and set aside.
“We obviously couldn't sit back and allow that to happen. We have done several things which include seeking a declaration from the court that it is a complete violation of the human rights of South Africans to face this electricity crisis,” said Zille.
The DA said Nersa's decision would mean an increase of more than 30% in electricity tariffs over the next two years.
DA Federal chairperson Dr Ivan Meyer said people were suffering as a result of the increase in electricity tariffs.
He said more load-shedding meant more people would lose their jobs.
“For us this is a tragedy that we must be here in court to fight the 31.4% additional corruption tax on the electricity tariffs because the tariffs are a form of subsidy for more corruption by the ANC and more corruption by Eskom,” Meyer said.
He said the ANC and Eskom are responsible for load-shedding.
“Part of our plan countrywide will be to allow for an energy mix. We will privatise energy generation and distribution and bring in more independent power producers. We are going to cut the red tape in the energy circle. We will scrap the minister of electricity because since his appointment there has been more load-shedding, more increases,” he said.
DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said the court must provide a remedy because the ANC “clearly has failed to come up with plans”.
“It is up to the courts and us to fight a good fight for the people of South Africa,” Msimanga said.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde shared that his province had rolled out plans to give it 5,700MW of power.
“Over the next few years we are going to end up with 5,700MW that mitigate total risks. It removes Eskom from the equation and makes sure our municipalities will have enough power for current demand and for economic growth into the future,” Winde said.
