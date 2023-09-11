'He was our guiding light, a source of wisdom and an embodiment of resilience': Ackerman family

Audrey Mothupi, independent non-executive director at Pick n Pay, described Ackerman as the “kindest, humble and most deeply caring human”.
She met Ackerman and his wife Wendy in Cape Town 10 years ago for an interview and was moved by their humble attitude and compassion.
“Upon arrival at Pick n Pay headquarters, Mr and Mrs Ackerman were waiting. But Mr Ackerman personally received me at reception and was waiting to meet me. At the door of her office was Mrs Ackerman. Holding my hand, she ushered me to a seat. Raymond asked what I would like to drink and personally made me a cup of tea. The humility, kindness, service and genuine concern for me was as clear as daylight. This is not just my story. It is who Raymond was with everyone.
“This morning [Monday] I was on the same early 6am flight to Cape Town, flying to say goodbye. This time I have a heavy heart. I'm filled with sadness. But I'm also thankful for the goodness Raymond brought to us in South Africa. Raymond was ahead of his time. He was the best retailer, an innovator and most of all, a champion for consumers and employees,” said Mothupi.
Hue Herman, a retired non-executive director of Pick Pay, said Ackerman not only brought discount retailing to the country, but through his values putting the consumer first he changed the way people operate in business.
“He had these incredible values of wanting to reach out to other people and share things with them. His position in life enabled him to walk with captains and kings, which he did. But he also mixed all the time with the common people. When I joined Pick n Pay he took me around shops and I was intrigued that so many people wanted to touch him, to speak to him, talk to him, staff and customers.
“He empathised with them and he was a listener. Often when people become successful in business they only want to hear one voice. And you know whose voice that is. But he was prepared to listen, he wanted to listen. He wanted to synthesise other people's ideas and mould them into what he thought was the right way to run a business. He ran the business well, in an ethical way, in an honest way and in a caring way.”
Herman praised Ackerman for the respect he had for his wife and business partner of more than 60 years.
“Raymond never made decisions without consulting Wendy. He was the outward-facing partner of their marriage and their business partnership, but he consulted her on everything. And he took her advice ... and he took it to heart.”
Granddaughter Nikita Montlake said: “He was great, not just because he fought against injustice or because of his business accomplishments, but because of his character.”
TimesLIVE
'He was our guiding light, a source of wisdom and an embodiment of resilience': Ackerman family
Image: Supplied
An astute and ethical businessman who changed the retail industry is what South Africans knew Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman as, but to his family he was much more and went the extra mile to make them happy.
Speaking at his memorial service on Monday, his oldest grandson Nicholas Ackerman said while he was known for compassion, generosity and competitiveness on and off the golf course, he was more than a grandfather, but a “closest friend, a guiding light, a source of wisdom and an embodiment of resilience” who put family first.
Ackerman, who turned Pick n Pay into one of the largest retail chains on the continent, died last week at the age of 92.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Raymond Ackerman Gold Academy in Clovelly Estate for the memorial.
Mourners, in person and others virtually, watched as family, friends and business associates went on stage and remembered him as the pioneer of South African discount retail, a loving father and a man who revered consumers over profit.
“Being one his grandchildren we got so much more. We got his unconditional love, his undying support and hours of his precious time. He showed me true success is not measured in financial terms but the positive impact you have on others. This has never been more evident than in thousands of messages we received this week from all walks of life,” he said.
He described Ackerman as an “icon and institutional figure” who everyone wanted to know.
In the 1990s, shortly after South Africa was readmitted to international cricket and the Australian team was playing in South Africa, Nicholas realised his grandfather's iconic status.
“My grandfather took me to watch the game. We were sitting in the stands and about 10m in front of us was [Australian cricket legend] Shane Warne and a bunch of other cricketing greats when a stranger walked up to us and wanted an autograph. I couldn’t believe my ears ... right over there were some of the best cricketers and most famous people in the world ... why would anyone want my grandpa's signature?”
He said sport was a major part of his grandfather’s life.
“He often came to watch my games as well as our other cousins ... whether it was rugby, water polo or music concerts. Family has always been important. Regardless of how tough it was for him in the end, all he wanted to do was to make his family happy and show an interest,” he said.
Audrey Mothupi, independent non-executive director at Pick n Pay, described Ackerman as the “kindest, humble and most deeply caring human”.
She met Ackerman and his wife Wendy in Cape Town 10 years ago for an interview and was moved by their humble attitude and compassion.
“Upon arrival at Pick n Pay headquarters, Mr and Mrs Ackerman were waiting. But Mr Ackerman personally received me at reception and was waiting to meet me. At the door of her office was Mrs Ackerman. Holding my hand, she ushered me to a seat. Raymond asked what I would like to drink and personally made me a cup of tea. The humility, kindness, service and genuine concern for me was as clear as daylight. This is not just my story. It is who Raymond was with everyone.
“This morning [Monday] I was on the same early 6am flight to Cape Town, flying to say goodbye. This time I have a heavy heart. I'm filled with sadness. But I'm also thankful for the goodness Raymond brought to us in South Africa. Raymond was ahead of his time. He was the best retailer, an innovator and most of all, a champion for consumers and employees,” said Mothupi.
Hue Herman, a retired non-executive director of Pick Pay, said Ackerman not only brought discount retailing to the country, but through his values putting the consumer first he changed the way people operate in business.
“He had these incredible values of wanting to reach out to other people and share things with them. His position in life enabled him to walk with captains and kings, which he did. But he also mixed all the time with the common people. When I joined Pick n Pay he took me around shops and I was intrigued that so many people wanted to touch him, to speak to him, talk to him, staff and customers.
“He empathised with them and he was a listener. Often when people become successful in business they only want to hear one voice. And you know whose voice that is. But he was prepared to listen, he wanted to listen. He wanted to synthesise other people's ideas and mould them into what he thought was the right way to run a business. He ran the business well, in an ethical way, in an honest way and in a caring way.”
Herman praised Ackerman for the respect he had for his wife and business partner of more than 60 years.
“Raymond never made decisions without consulting Wendy. He was the outward-facing partner of their marriage and their business partnership, but he consulted her on everything. And he took her advice ... and he took it to heart.”
Granddaughter Nikita Montlake said: “He was great, not just because he fought against injustice or because of his business accomplishments, but because of his character.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos