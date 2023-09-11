×

News

Judiciary to have sexual harassment policy soon — Maya

Deputy chief justice presides over ceremonial court sitting in Bhisho to celebrate 100 years of SA women lawyers

Premium
By Ray Hartle - 11 September 2023

Deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya, in the Bhisho high court on Friday to celebrate 100 years of SA women lawyers, said the country’s judiciary would “very soon” have a sexual harassment policy to protect women within the court system...

