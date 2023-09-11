×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay high on province’s murder list

Policing district had increase of 17.8% in cases, figures for first quarter of 2023/2024 show

11 September 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay is home to four of the five deadliest policing areas in the province for the first quarter of 2023/2024...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Bodycams, dash cameras and more for Cape Town law enforcement officers