×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eastern Cape comedian wins top TV prize

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 12 September 2023

The Eastern Cape TikTok star who received the DStv Content Creator award on Saturday night dedicated his prize to his late mother and family...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Tshisa Tshisa 1st reenactment
Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral