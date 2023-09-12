Flags to be flown at half mast as state prepares for Buthelezi’s special official funeral

The late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be honoured with a special official funeral category 1 in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, the Presidency said on Tuesday.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “The state, official and provincial official funeral policy of government accords special official funerals, category 1, to people of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the president.
“The president has directed that flags be flown at half mast at flag stations around the country from today, Tuesday September 12, until the evening of the day on which the funeral will take place.”
He said Buthelezi's funeral will include elements of military honours.
The traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation and president emeritus of the IFP died in the early hours of Saturday at his KwaPhindangene homestead in Ulundi just hours before the annual Zulu reed dance.
Magwenya said as preparations unfold for the memorial service, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated his condolences to the entire royal household including MPs and Buthelezi’s associates.
